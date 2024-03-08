Infinera’s (INFN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of INFN opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

