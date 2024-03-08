Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 73.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,528,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,475,000 after buying an additional 1,067,974 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 76.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 308,935 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 15.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 673,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 91,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 632,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after buying an additional 73,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 58.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 294,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 108,810 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS PMAY opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $591.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

