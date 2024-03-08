Insider Buying: Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathon Birman bought 100,000 shares of Kinatico stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,600.00 ($6,883.12).

Kinatico Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

About Kinatico

Kinatico Ltd provides pre-employment screening, verification, and workforce compliance management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers real-time workforce compliance management via its core Software-as-a-Service RegTech solution, Cited that enables compliance monitoring spanning pre-employment to daily requirements related to geo-location, roles, and tasks applicable across a range of industries.

