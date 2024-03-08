Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Sells 64,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $242.62 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $242.87. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 898.59 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.