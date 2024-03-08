Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CAO Sells $124,500.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DASH opened at $133.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.15, a PEG ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $134.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after buying an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after buying an additional 589,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

