Insider Selling: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells £389,483.97 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Roger McDowell sold 74,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.61), for a total value of £389,483.97 ($494,331.73).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.60) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 449.33. Hargreaves Services Plc has a one year low of GBX 378 ($4.80) and a one year high of GBX 540 ($6.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,368.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is presently 6,315.79%.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

Read More

