Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kadant Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KAI stock opened at $332.09 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $354.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,849,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Kadant by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 612,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,005,000 after purchasing an additional 106,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kadant by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,766 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

