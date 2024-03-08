Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells $43,425.96 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 21,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $43,425.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,560.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90.

On Friday, March 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00.

Matterport Stock Up 1.5 %

MTTR stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

