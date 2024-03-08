Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.12 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $1,870,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $3,259,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $12,686,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

