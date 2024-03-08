Insider Selling: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) CFO Sells $153,960.00 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SRPT stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.94.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.
