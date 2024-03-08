Insider Selling: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) CFO Sells $153,960.00 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after acquiring an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after buying an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.