Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Up 7.6%

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.34 and last traded at $102.28. 51,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 310,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insperity Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 75.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 72,361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth $624,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,232,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Insperity by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

