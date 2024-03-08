InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Posts Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

InspireMD Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InspireMD by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,406 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth $4,670,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

