Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,424 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after buying an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 941,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,934,000 after purchasing an additional 296,726 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.80. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

