Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,486 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $773,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,140,000 after buying an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.34. 699,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,945,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

