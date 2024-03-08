Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 573,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTQI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTQI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 7,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,070. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

