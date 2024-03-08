Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,334. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.