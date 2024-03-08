International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $25.15 on Monday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,559 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Game Technology by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 509,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

