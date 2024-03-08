Internet Computer Price Reaches $14.55 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.69 billion and approximately $189.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $14.55 or 0.00021558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00063980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,095,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,973,174 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

