iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 7,143,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,503,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQ

iQIYI Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 12.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iQIYI by 5.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iQIYI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iQIYI by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.