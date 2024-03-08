iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at iRobot

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $10.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $290.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.93. iRobot has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other iRobot news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,595,000 after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iRobot by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iRobot by 446.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 680,715 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

