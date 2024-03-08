iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.80

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.80 and last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 113381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.23.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after buying an additional 104,918 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

