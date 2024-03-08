iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1,734.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.70 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

