iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,327 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 992,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 239,394 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.