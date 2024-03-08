iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,702 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.62% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $299,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $174.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $159.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

