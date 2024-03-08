iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $208.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

