iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,538 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJS opened at $101.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $94.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

