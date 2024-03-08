iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITOS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.15. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,917,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

