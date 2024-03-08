Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 8.8% Higher

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 88,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 493,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 3,259.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In related news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,397,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after purchasing an additional 281,445 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ivanhoe Electric

