Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

