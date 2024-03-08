Jeffry R. Keyes Buys 50,000 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffry R. Keyes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quantum-Si Trading Up 29.8 %

Shares of QSI stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. Quantum-Si incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 210.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

Featured Articles

