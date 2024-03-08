Joanna Coles Sells 905 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $17,511.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $14,751.50.

Sonos Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $19.03 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.96 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sonos by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

