John Turman Fleming Sells 300 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $14,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $147,606.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 12th, John Turman Fleming sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $15,515.76.

USNA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $5,785,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

