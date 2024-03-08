John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.6 %

John Wiley & Sons stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. 20,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.89.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -66.99%.

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

