Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,782,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $94,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 342,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.