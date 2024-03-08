Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.73

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.73 and last traded at $110.45, with a volume of 314200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.
