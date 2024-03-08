Jonathan Ilany Purchases 2,900 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TIPT opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tiptree by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TIPT shares. TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

