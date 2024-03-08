Jonathan Ilany Purchases 2,900 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,483.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TIPT opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
Several analysts have issued reports on TIPT shares. TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.
