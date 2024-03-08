Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after buying an additional 88,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 67,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.93. The company had a trading volume of 115,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,480. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $339.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

