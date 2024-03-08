Journey Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMT traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.04. 422,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,356. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

