Journey Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.06.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $721.48. 106,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,990. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $622.73 and its 200 day moving average is $547.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.