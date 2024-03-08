Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 599 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 232,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,559. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

