Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $139,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

DE traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.39. 178,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,801. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $381.58 and a 200 day moving average of $383.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

