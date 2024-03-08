Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th. This is an increase from Joyce’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.45.

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns Bedshed retail stores; and franchises Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe showrooms under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand names. Joyce Corporation Ltd was founded in 1886 and is based in Perth, Australia.

