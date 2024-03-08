JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,320

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,080 ($51.78) to GBX 4,320 ($54.83) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.89) to GBX 4,500 ($57.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Clarkson alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clarkson

Clarkson Stock Performance

Clarkson Increases Dividend

CKN opened at GBX 3,870 ($49.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,500 ($31.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,969.40 ($50.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,505.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,047.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,381.29%.

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.