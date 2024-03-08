JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Clarkson (LON:CKN) Price Target to GBX 4,320

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,080 ($51.78) to GBX 4,320 ($54.83) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.89) to GBX 4,500 ($57.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,381.29%.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
