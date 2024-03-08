JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 596,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $448,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

