JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 125,349 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,535,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of ITT worth $541,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in ITT by 20.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ITT by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in ITT by 198.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

