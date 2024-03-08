JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 818,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 747,672 shares.The stock last traded at $52.09 and had previously closed at $51.64.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,520 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,013,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,163,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,680,000 after purchasing an additional 112,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 483,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

