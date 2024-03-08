Kamal Adawi Sells 12,784 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) CFO Kamal Adawi sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $24,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $1.96 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,139 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Exagen by 30.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exagen by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

