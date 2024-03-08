Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,478 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

International Bancshares stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IBOC

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.