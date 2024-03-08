Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Lakeland Financial worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $58,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $58,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,681 shares of company stock worth $2,418,700. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LKFN opened at $66.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

