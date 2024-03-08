Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,328 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of H.B. Fuller worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FUL opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.89.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Profile

(Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.